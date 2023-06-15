Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.19 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

QCOM opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

