Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 782,033 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

