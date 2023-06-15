Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.