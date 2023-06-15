Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Invests $567,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day moving average of $222.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.