Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases Shares of 3,975 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

