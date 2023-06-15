Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 1,530 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

