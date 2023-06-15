Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 33 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $374.31 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.47.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

