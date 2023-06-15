Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAWLF. TD Securities increased their price target on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shawcor Price Performance

SAWLF stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

