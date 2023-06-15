Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.99 and its 200-day moving average is $233.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
