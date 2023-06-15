Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.99 and its 200-day moving average is $233.08.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

