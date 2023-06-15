Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Expands By 70.3%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ATNF opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.53. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $27.80.
In other news, CEO James N. Woody purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
