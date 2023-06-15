Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Expands By 70.3%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

ATNF opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.53. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James N. Woody purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

About 180 Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

