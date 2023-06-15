Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Rises By 56.0%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZ opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 408.96%.

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.