Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Rises By 162.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adriatic Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Adriatic Metals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.95.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

