Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Expands By 59.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BAOS stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.
