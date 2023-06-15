Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Expands By 59.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BAOS stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

