Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Drops By 41.9%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

