Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Decreases By 22.2%

Jun 15th, 2023

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBL International Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:BANL opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18. CBL International has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

About CBL International



CBL International Limited, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries is an established marine fuel logistic company currently focusing on the Asia Pacific region, providing one-stop solutions for vessel refueling. CBL International Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

