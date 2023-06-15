Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Expands By 41.8%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ENN Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $51.85 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9934 per share. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About ENN Energy

(Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.