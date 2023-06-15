Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Expands By 41.8%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ENN Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $51.85 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9934 per share. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ENN Energy

Separately, Citigroup upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

