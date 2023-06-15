Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Rises By 21.7%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 682,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock worth $519,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

