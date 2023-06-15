Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Drops By 31.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 679,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
