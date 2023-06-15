Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Decreases By 62.5%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.29%.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

