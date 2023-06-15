Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Increases By 36.7%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Worldline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

