Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Grows By 103.7%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YARIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.33.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.1375 per share. This represents a yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.