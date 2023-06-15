Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Declines By 30.8%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 289,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,501,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of ZNOG stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
