Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lessened by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,724 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 5.6% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Simon Property Group worth $66,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after buying an additional 1,636,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

