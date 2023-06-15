Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) to Issue $0.49 Dividend

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4862 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $18.01.
