Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) to Issue $0.49 Dividend

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4862 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

