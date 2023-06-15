Sivota (LON:SIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.00

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.03).
Sivota Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.05. The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.30.
Sivota Company Profile
Apester Ltd. designs and develops online tools for online publishers to create polls, surveys, personality tests, and video quizzes. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- TreeHouse Foods Near Buy Point With Focus On High-Margin Products
- Investors are Buying Big Oil, is it Time for You to Do the Same?
- Wall Street Sees $500 in Netflix’s Coming Attractions
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.