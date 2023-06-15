Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Sleep Number Trading Up 0.4 %

SNBR stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,369,000. True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

