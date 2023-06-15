Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari Sells 4,108 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $271.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $274.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

