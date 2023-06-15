SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,474,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,707,000 after buying an additional 160,063 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.