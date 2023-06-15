SpectralCast Reaffirms Downgrade Rating for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by SpectralCast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.