SpectralCast Reaffirms Downgrade Rating for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by SpectralCast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
First Horizon Stock Performance
FHN stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Activity at First Horizon
In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of First Horizon
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
