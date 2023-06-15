Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $209.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

