Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder R David Tabors Sells 284,821 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Sprinklr by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

