Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder R David Tabors Sells 284,821 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sprinklr Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.96.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
