Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMP opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

