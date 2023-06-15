Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.65

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 35641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Stantec Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $908.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Stantec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

