Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.15

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 22063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Star Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Star Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $737.62 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Star Group news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,446,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,001,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Star Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Star Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Star Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

