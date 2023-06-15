Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Reduced by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

