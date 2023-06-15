Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.20

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.20 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.08), with a volume of 304239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.30 ($1.10).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £341.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,231.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.67.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

