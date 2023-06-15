Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

