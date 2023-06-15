Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $106,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

