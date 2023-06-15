Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

