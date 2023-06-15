Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Director Adrian M. Jones Sells 9,000,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of STER stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Sterling Check Corp. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 1,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 54.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Check Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on STER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.