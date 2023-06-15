StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 153.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 70.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.