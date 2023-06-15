StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WYY stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. On average, analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

