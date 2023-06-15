StockNews.com Downgrades Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to Hold

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.