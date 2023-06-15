StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.13.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

