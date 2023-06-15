StockNews.com Lowers Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $525.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.25 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

