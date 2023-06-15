StockNews.com Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $340.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $343.12.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.