StockNews.com Lowers Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Omega Flex Price Performance

OFLX stock opened at $107.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40. Omega Flex has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

