StockNews.com Upgrades O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Strong-Buy

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $909.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $857.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $580.01 and a 12-month high of $964.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at $209,180,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

