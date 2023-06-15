Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 23500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.27 million for the quarter. Superior Gold had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.0065693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company also sells silver. It owns and operates Plutonic gold mine located in Western Australia; and holds a 100% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

