Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Superior Industries International Trading Down 1.1 %

SUP opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.89.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 66,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at $20,984,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 122,836 shares of company stock worth $613,532 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 108,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Recommended Stories

